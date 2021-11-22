6 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $590,000

Stunning 3 story home with 5 bedrooms and 5 full baths in the highly desirable neighborhood in Heatherstone! This former model home features beautiful flooring throughout the well-designed open floor plan that includes a welcoming formal living area, formal dining room, and family room that will be one of your favorite places to hang out with its superb lighting and cozy fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with adequate storage, modern appliances, and solid countertops just a few steps. The second level is to look forward to, especially the primary suite that boasts privacy and comfort, featuring an exclusive bath with dual sink, elegant vanity mirror, separate shower, garden tub, and an efficient closet. It also has 4 secondary bedrooms & 3 full baths on the second level and an additional area & a full bath on the third level to accommodate your guests. Just a few steps to the amenities, including Clubhouse, outdoor pool, and playground. Fresh coat of paint throughout!