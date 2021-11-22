 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $590,000

6 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $590,000

6 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $590,000

Stunning 3 story home with 5 bedrooms and 5 full baths in the highly desirable neighborhood in Heatherstone! This former model home features beautiful flooring throughout the well-designed open floor plan that includes a welcoming formal living area, formal dining room, and family room that will be one of your favorite places to hang out with its superb lighting and cozy fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with adequate storage, modern appliances, and solid countertops just a few steps. The second level is to look forward to, especially the primary suite that boasts privacy and comfort, featuring an exclusive bath with dual sink, elegant vanity mirror, separate shower, garden tub, and an efficient closet. It also has 4 secondary bedrooms & 3 full baths on the second level and an additional area & a full bath on the third level to accommodate your guests. Just a few steps to the amenities, including Clubhouse, outdoor pool, and playground. Fresh coat of paint throughout!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year
Local News

Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year

  • Updated

 "Personally, the things that get me excited are being able to see that influence. Test scores are great, but they are not what we are here for. I am not going to see a kid in 20 years and say, 'Remember when you had a really good grade on that state test?' It is not going to happen," said Principal of the year Dr. Adam Auerbach.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts