The large welcoming front porch leads you to this beautiful open floor plan, that boasts a formal living room, dining room, an oversized two story great room with fireplace. first floor also offers a bedroom /office as well as a full bath. Large kitchen boasts granite countertops with maple cabinets that also extends to the sun room, pantry and laundry room. The 2nd floor contains an oversized primary suite with sitting area, and 3 additional bedrooms. One of the secondary bedrooms can be used as a second primary. The secondary bedrooms have new carpet as well as new carpet on the back stairs, front stairs are full oak threads. The third floor boast over 700 sq ft of living space. This could be used as a movie room, 3rd primary or just a bonus room. This home has a 3 car garage. Walk-in attic storage. Most of the home has been freshly painted. Private well for irrigation only, jacuzzi does not work sold as is. Fireplace sold as is, no know problem but it has never been used.
6 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $599,999
