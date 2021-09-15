6 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $849,500

!!! Long concrete driveway leads to Custom All Brick home tucked in the woods for complete privacy in Harrisburg on Over 3 Acres and NO HOA Dues / 3-Car Garage with interior finish like Home / Main level features Spilt Bedroom Floor Plan = Spacious Dining Room, Keeping Room, Office + 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths, HUGE Kitchen overlooking Vaulted Den, Stone Fireplace & Breakfast Area with lots of windows, Door to Screen Porch & adjoining Deck with Pure Privacy views of nothing but Woods, Trees and Small Creek - Mountain like Feeling / LOWER LEVEL Accessible from Main House and features Private Entrance: Den with FP, Big Kitchen & Dining area with doors to Patio, 2 additional Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths AND it's own Laundry Room as Main Level has Large Laundry Rm as well / Game Room has Killer Bar for entertaining, Full Bath & Doors to Back Patio / Large Mechanical Room with H20 heaters, HVAC Systems & TONS of Storage / Low Cabarrus County Taxes & Superior Harrisburg Schools / Security always on.