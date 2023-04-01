This expansive cul-de-sac home sits on one of Olmsted's largest lots. The Brunswick floorplan, with finished basement, provides space to live comfortably & entertain graciously. On the main level, an open living space including gourmet kitchen, large breakfast area overlooking the backyard & family room. The front room provides an office space with a formal dining room adjacent. Tucked away from the kitchen is a pocket office, perfect for students with a guest suite around the corner. The laundry room compliments the convenient mudroom off the garage. Upstairs, the private primary suite, with sitting area & designer closet, a large loft space, and three more bedrooms, two full baths & laundry closet. Next, head down to the finished basement. The theater room opens into the large rec room. Around the corner, another guest suite. Head outside onto the veranda, perfect for a hot tub. With a flat backyard fading into a wooded natural area, privacy abounds along with bird watching.