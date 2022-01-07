 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $663,000

6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $663,000

6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $663,000

New luxury homes in a sought-after Huntersville location! This 3-story Davidson plan has six bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and more than 3,400 square feet. The main floor features a guest suite with a tiled, 5-foot shower in the bath. The upper floor has the owner's suite with a luxury shower and three secondary bedrooms plus two full baths. The spacious third floor has a bedroom and full bath. The kitchen and butler's pantry have white cabinets, quartz counters, and a white ceramic tile backsplash. The kitchen also has a dark gray island and stainless appliances, including a gas cooktop and wall oven & microwave. Cabinets and drawers throughout the home have the "soft close" feature. Other added features include a wine cooler in the butler's pantry, beadboard drop zone, screened rear porch, gas fireplace, and tray ceilings in the foyer, dining room & owner's suite. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and greenway.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Year's first baby
Local News

New Year's first baby

  • Updated

Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year
State and Regional News

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year

  • Updated

You’ve probably seen the famous footage of Bigfoot — that grainy film from 1967 showing an apelike creature ambling through the California woods, casting a brief, leisurely glance at the camera before disappearing off screen. What an Illinois man saw last month was rather different. The creature he says he spotted outside the small town of Chandlerville, northwest of Springfield, was fast, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts