6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $663,000

New luxury homes in a sought-after Huntersville location! This 3-story Davidson plan has six bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and more than 3,400 square feet. The main floor features a guest suite with a tiled, 5-foot shower in the bath. The upper floor has the owner's suite with a luxury shower and three secondary bedrooms plus two full baths. The spacious third floor has a bedroom and full bath. The kitchen and butler's pantry have white cabinets, quartz counters, and a white ceramic tile backsplash. The kitchen also has a dark gray island and stainless appliances, including a gas cooktop and wall oven & microwave. Cabinets and drawers throughout the home have the "soft close" feature. Other added features include a wine cooler in the butler's pantry, beadboard drop zone, screened rear porch, gas fireplace, and tray ceilings in the foyer, dining room & owner's suite. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and greenway.