6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $670,000

New luxury homes in a sought-after Huntersville location! This 3-story Davidson plan has six bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and more than 3,400 square feet. The main floor features a guest suite with a full bath, the second floor features the primary suite, three secondary bedrooms, and a loft, and the spacious third floor has a bedroom and full bath. The designer kitchen has white cabinets and a contrasting navy island, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, & stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. Additional features include beautiful EVP flooring throughout the main living spaces, quartz counters in all bathrooms, a screened rear porch, a gas fireplace, and tray ceilings in the foyer and dining room. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, and playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however, any dates provided are subject to change.

