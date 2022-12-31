6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $675,000

New luxury homes in a sought-after Huntersville location! This 3-story Davidson plan has six bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and more than 3,400 square feet. The main floor features a guest suite with a full bath, the second floor features the primary suite, three secondary bedrooms, and a loft, and the spacious third floor has a bedroom and full bath. The designer kitchen has white cabinets and a contrasting gray island, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, & stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and a wine refrigerator in the butler's pantry. Additional features include beautiful EVP flooring throughout the main living spaces, quartz counters in all bathrooms, a covered rear porch, a gas fireplace, soft-close cabinet drawers & doors, and tray ceilings in the foyer and dining room. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, and playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however, any dates provided are subject to change.