6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $699,000

New luxury homes in a sought-after Huntersville location! This 3-story Davidson plan has six bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and more than 3,400 square feet. The main floor features a guest suite with a tiled, 5-foot shower with semi-frameless door. The upper floor has the primary suite with a luxury shower and 3 secondary bedrooms plus 2 full baths. The spacious third floor has a bedroom and full bath. The kitchen has white cabinets and a contrasting gray island, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, & stainless appliances including a gas cooktop & wall oven. Other added features include a wine cooler in the butler's pantry, a beadboard drop zone, soft-close cabinet drawers & doors, a screened rear porch, a gas fireplace, and tray ceilings in the foyer, dining room & primary suite. Please confirm completion date with onsite New Home Specialist. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and greenway.

