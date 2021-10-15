6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $710,000

New luxury homes in a sought-after Huntersville location! This 6-bedroom/5-bath Roanoke plan features a first-floor guest suite with full bath, a spacious family room with fireplace, designer kitchen with island and oversized pantry, plus a deck with stairs to the backyard, and an outdoor living package with fire pit. The second floor has 4 bedrooms including the owner's suite, 3 secondary bedrooms, and a loft area. The finished basement includes a bedroom and full bath. The kitchen features upgraded cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. The owner's bath features a large tiled shower with bench seat and semi-frameless door and separate sink areas. Additional 'extras' include an upgraded trim package, drop zone, additional windows, and tray ceilings in the foyer, hall, and owner's bedroom. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and greenway. Visit today!