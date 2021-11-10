New luxury homes in a sought-after Huntersville location! This 6-bedroom/5-bath Roanoke plan features a first-floor guest suite with full bath, a spacious family room with fireplace, designer kitchen with island and oversized pantry, plus a deck with stairs to the backyard, & an outdoor living package with fire pit. The second floor has 4 bedrooms including the owner's suite, 3 secondary bedrooms, and a loft area. The finished basement includes a bedroom and full bath. The kitchen features upgraded cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. The owner's bath features a large tiled shower with bench seat and semi-frameless door and separate sink areas. Additional 'extras' include an upgraded trim package, drop zone, additional windows, tray ceilings in the foyer, hall, and owner's bedroom, & a sodded backyard. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and greenway.
6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $714,500
