6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $722,000

New luxury homes in a sought-after Huntersville location! This 6-bedroom/5-bath Charleston plan includes a finished basement with bedroom and bath, along with a rec room and media room. The main level features a guest suite with full bath, a spacious family room with fireplace, designer kitchen with island, study with French doors, and a large deck with stairs to the backyard. The second floor has four bedrooms including the owner's suite and three secondary bedrooms, and a bonus room. The kitchen features upgraded white cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. The owner's bath features a tiled shower with bench seat, a garden tub, and separate sink areas. Additional 'extras' include an upgraded trim package, additional windows, and tray ceilings in the foyer, dining, and owner's bedroom. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and greenway. Visit today!