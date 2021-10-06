 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $750,000

Beautiful, well-maintained home located in a cul-de-sac in the highly desirable Skybrook community. The rocking chair front porch welcomes you into this six bedroom, five bathroom home with a finished basement. Kitchen features granite countertops, double oven, gas cooktop, island with seating and an adjacent breakfast area. Two-story great room with plentiful natural light and gas fireplace. Dining room with butler’s pantry. Dedicated office with French doors is perfect for working from home. First floor bedroom, full bathroom and laundry complete this level. Primary bedroom offers a sitting area, large walk-in closet, and ensuite with two vanities, separate soaking tub and shower. There are three additional bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a loft. Basement is perfect for relaxing or entertaining and includes a separate bed, bath and media room. Backyard has a large back deck, paver patio, sitting wall and fireplace. Highly rated Cabarrus County schools including Cox Mill High School.

