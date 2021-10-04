Cabarrus County, Highly Desired Skybrook, COX MILL HIGH!! Pristine Full brick, Turnberry home over 6000 square feet. 6 bedrooms, theater room, 4.5 baths, 3 car garage/W extended driveway. Best yard in the neighborhood with a perfectly manicured lawn and in-ground irrigation. Over 2800 Sq Ft of Outdoor Living Space with a massive deck above and a large cement patio built for entertainment on the lower level. 2021 Entire home was painted, 2021 new carpet, 2021 hardwood floors sanded and refinished. On the main level you will find an office with French doors, a large 2 story foyer, formal living and dining room/W butlers pantry. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, island attached to family room with fireplace. Upstairs, you will find a massive owners suite and newly remodeled bathroom with jetted tub and huge walk in closet. 5 bedrooms, all generous in size. Full finished basement with a theater, bedroom, pool hall or recreation area/w massive bar and full bathroom. This home is a must see
6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $820,000
