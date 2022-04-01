6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $887,500

This beautiful home offers everything you need in the desirable Mirabella subdivision and the most for your money at an incredible $146/sqft! With three stories of spacious living, each floor boasts many unique features. The main floor has a 2-story stone fireplace with true coffered ceilings and a wall of windows overlooking the well-maintained yard. The fenced-in backyard has a covered & uncovered patio, custom serene waterfall, partially wooded lot, and a tool shed. The spacious primary bedroom has a gas fireplace, large sitting area, jetted tub, and a dual-head shower. The oversized theater room includes a wet bar with mini-fridge, and a separate recreational room can serve as a sports room, billiards room, or any craft you desire. 3-car garage has EV Charging too! +$20K in updates have been made to this home (agent, please see attachment for details). It's a short walk to the community pool, clubhouse, and playground. Come and see this gem before it's too late - won't last long!