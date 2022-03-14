6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $920,000

Gorgeous, three-story John Wieland home with full brick exterior in desirable Olmsted. The covered porch and two-story foyer welcome you into this open floor plan that features a grand staircase, wide plank wood flooring, extensive crown and trim molding and neutral paint. Chef's kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, Viking cooktop and hood, wall oven, large island, instant hot water and Farmhouse sink. Adjacent breakfast area with vaulted ceiling, family room with gas fireplace and access to the deck. Formal dining, office with French doors and bed with attached full bath on main. Primary bed on upper level with ensuite, which has dual vanities, separate shower, soaking tub and walk-in closet. Three additional beds, two full baths, a bonus and oversized laundry. Third level has a bed, does not have a closet, full bath and a spacious bonus. Separate HVAC units for each level and three-car garage. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, playground, tennis.