6 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,200,000

Own a piece of Kannapolis history! The "White House" formerly owned by Pillowtex is perfect for a large family, a home business, or space for entertaining. You will not find this historic craftsmanship and detail just anywhere. The master on the main has a newly remodeled custom bathroom. Enjoy the formal and informal spaces this home has to offer. The Venetian pool with custom statues/fountain, the pool house cabana set up with a bar, wired for entertainment, and has a Jack and Jill bathroom/changing area for everyone, is the perfect place for entertaining. Or take the party downstairs into the basement with a bar and kitchenette, multiple areas for lounging, billiard area, wine cellar, and additional rec room for work/play. Storage galore in walk up attic and don't forget the 3 car detached garage. This beautifully appointed home on this 2.02 acre corner lot with extensive landscaping is waiting for you to create new Kannapolis history! Proof of funds required prior to showings.

