6 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $444,900

Wonderful home with tons of room! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. Currently zoned OI, but residential is allowed under current zoning. 5 bedrooms at this price!!!! That's unheard of. On top of the fantastic location, this house is a MUST SEE!!!! Convenient to I-85, downtown Kannapolis, the NC Research Campus and Atrium Ballpark.

