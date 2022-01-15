6 Bedroom Home in Locust - $649,900

This stately home offers the space & rooms you want to fit most any need.The open floor plan,massive bonus room & spacious backyard w/a brand new 13.6'x37.10'x5.6' fiberglass in ground pool,allows for ease of entertaining large gatherings,inside or out.The bonus room offers multiple zones for play, work, media or can even serve as a separate suite w/its own full bathroom,walk in closet & easy access off the garage.On the main level,there is another bedroom off the main entrance,also w/its own full bathroom & walk in closet,that can easily serve as a home office or in-law suite.The custom chef's kitchen won't disappoint either.Complete w/a pot filler,double convection wall oven,farm sink,trash/recycle bin,quartz tops,tile backsplash,walk in pantry & island/breakfast bar.Located w/in walking distance or short golf cart ride to Locust Town Center where there is shopping,banks,restaurants,a pharmacy & more.**More pics coming soon**Per seller, bonus room is rough plumbed for a wet bar**