Picture perfect new home nestled on a friendly cul de sac street - Nice lot that backs to treed area - Oversize 3 car garage - Guest suite/ office / flex space on main level with "hidden" storage room and connects to full bath - Chef's gourmet kitchen with oversize island, white shaker cabinets, gray island, walk in pantry and Quartz countertops - Gas cooktop, wall ovens & island seating - Open living room with coffered ceilings and gas fireplace - Drop zone - Laundry room - Deck - Owner's suite with his/her vanities, soaking tub, walk in shower, WC and huge walk in closet - Generous secondary bedrooms with walk in closets - Two with direct bath access - Encapsulated crawl space so no worries in the future - LVP floors on main level - Community amenities - Minutes to 485 for easy commute - This home feels brand new and has been VERY gently lived in - All the finishes and upgrades are exactly what today's buyer is looking for - Great neighbors - Call anytime for your private showing
6 Bedroom Home in Midland - $549,900
