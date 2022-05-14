6 Bedroom Home in Midland - $575,000

Don’t Miss Out on This Gorgeous Modern Farmhouse! This home is overflowing with Custom upgrades like Wainscoting, Light Fixtures, and Wallcoverings. Open Concept Floorplan w/Bedroom and Full Bath on the Main. Gorgeous White Kitchen w/Granite Counters and Glass subway tile backsplash. Large Island that could easily seat 6! Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Pantry and Extra Large Breakfast Area. Large Formal Dining Room. Hardwood Floors throughout main floor. Mud Room with Drop zone just off the Garage, and large Foyer to welcome guests. Sun drenched Living Room w/ Beautiful custom Gas Fireplace. Second Floor Owners Suite with Tray Ceiling and Huge Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Granite, Tile floors, Dual Sinks, Separate Soaking Tub and Oversized Shower with Bench. Spacious Secondary Bedrooms, Loft and an Enormous Bonus Room with built in Projection screen. Large 2nd Floor Laundry. Spacious Screened in Porch Overlooks the Fenced Back Yard w/Oversized Cement Patio.