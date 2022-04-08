 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Midland - $600,000

The Wait is Over! This Beautiful Basement Home has it All! Open Concept Floorplan w/Bedroom and Full Bath on the Main. Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Large Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, Walk-in Pantry and Breakfast Area. Large Formal Dining Room w/Tray Ceiling and Hardwood Floors. Family Room w/Fireplace and Gas Logs. Second Floor Primary Master Suite. Master Bath w/Granite, Tile floors, Dual Sinks and Huge Walk-in Closet. Spacious secondary Bedrooms. Large Bonus/Bedroom. Walk-out Basement is Perfect for Aging Parents or Returning College Students! The Basement is Features a Second Kitchen w/Quartz Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances, a Bedroom and Bath and Living Area. Fenced yard w/Stone Paver Patio.

