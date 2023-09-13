This new three-story home combines modern luxury with family living and many options to personalize. The main shared spaces enjoy a cohesive design on the first floor, which also provides a patio for outdoor living. A versatile loft is surrounded by four bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, including the owner's suite on the second floor, while a flexible bonus room and bedroom make up the top level.
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $529,499
