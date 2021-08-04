Welcome home! You will be immediately greeted by a two-story flex room that boasts natural light, perfect for an office, playroom or to gather with family and friends. Open concept living room and kitchen is great for entertaining. Main floor guest bedroom and full bath. Master bedroom and three large secondary bedrooms on the second floor. Don't forget to see the third floor! This is a great space for guest or a growing family with a living space, two bedrooms and a full bath. This home has tons of space, but also feels cozy. It sits on a fenced in corner lot with a fabulous stone patio! In this highly desirable neighborhood, you will find amazing amenities such as 3 pools, basketball court, pickleball and tennis courts, fitness center and nature trail. Highly rated Cox Mill High School district. Do not miss out!
7 Bedroom Home in Concord - $440,000
