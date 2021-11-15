Stunning three story, cul-de-sac home in Moss Creek. New roof, new flooring downstairs, new appliances. Lots of wisely used space in this open plan. 2 story foyer, formal LR/office, formal dining rm, full bath & bedroom on the main level. Huge great rm w/fireplace, open kitchen w/double oven, gas range, island/breakfast bar, big pantry, lots of cabinets/counter space & eat-in dining area. Upstairs- secondary bedrms, huge bed/media & amazing owner's suite w/sitting area, bath features 2 separate vanities, walk-in shower, garden tub, tiled flrs/shower & large walk-in closet. 3rd floor- enormous rec/bonus rm, full bath & bedrm. Walk-in attic space & built in shelves in garage for extra storage space. Private backyard w/patio & large side yard for extra outdoor space. In-ground irrigation, 2017 new WH. abarrus County schools -Odell Primary & Harris Road Middle are located w/in the community. Moss Creek amenities include tennis, pools, fitness center, basketball, walking trails & more.
7 Bedroom Home in Concord - $575,000
