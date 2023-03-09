BASKETBALL
A championship pedigree
A new barbecue restaurant in Kannapolis is taking shape. Buildings are filling up. And Updates from all around.
MARION – The Central Cabarrus Vikings traveled to McDowell High School for the boys basketball 3A Western Regional final Saturday and found th…
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: After leaving his mark at storied A.L. Brown, Newsome announces retirement as coach
KANNAPOLIS – After walking into town 12 years ago and leaving his footprint at one of the most highly regarded programs in Cabarrus County, Mi…
CONCORD – The thumping of the ball against the hardwood, the symphony of screeching sneaker rubber echoing throughout the gym used to be metap…
GASTONIA – Brantleigh Parrott is already making noise at the college level.