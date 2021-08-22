A soft place to land: The challenges of fostering – worth it in the end

I’ve been thinking about what to write next in regards to fostering and I’ve decided that, even though I want to increase awareness, support and interest in fostering, I also need to address what is really hard about this way of life.
I have become so used to some of the challenges that when I started my own inventory of feelings and experiences, I became a little overwhelmed.
Opening your heart and your home to a child can be hard. It is difficult to find the balance between loving the child with your whole heart, and protecting that heart for however the story may end. It can seem unnatural to partner with the birth parents to offer shared parenting for the sake of the child, but once you figure it out, it can be amazing. It can be hard to understand what the child in your home has been through, why they behave the way they do and why they may or may not show gratitude for anything you are doing for them. When a child is disruptive or destructive or clingy and needy, when they are depressed or angry or miss their birth parents, all of those moments and situations are hard. When the child is having trouble learning or you cannot figure out what is wrong but you know something isn’t right or when a child gets kicked out of daycare and you don’t know what to do next, those are very stressful times to be a foster parent. When you feel like you are alone or your feelings are hurt because someone made a hurtful comment about your child or your family or a stranger at the store was staring with judgement, those things are hard.
When you have to document what feels like every detail of the child’s life and you have to ask permission for what seems like every single decision and you find yourself in trouble for doing something you thought would be OK because you forgot for a second that foster children have a separate set of rules that the agencies must regulate, that is hard. When your calendar is consumed by home visits and guardian ad litem visits and therapy appointments, dentist appointments and doctor’s appointments and twice as many well-child visits (and you have to coordinate with birth parents or drive across town so they can attend their doctor instead of that pediatrician you love,) that can be time consuming and challenging. There may be sibling visits you need to accommodate and even if transportation is provided by the social worker, the weekly or monthly visits with the parents can leave your child out-of-sorts and you should probably factor that into your schedule too, especially if the parent does not make it to the visit because their child is going to be a mess.
Court. You may be counting down the days until court for good reasons or bad ones, but you should never count on anything happening in court. There is a good chance court will be continued. You may not understand what is supposed to happen in court or you may be sitting there in the courtroom and not understand what is happening right in front of you. I’ve been doing this for 14 years and I still don’t really understand what comes after what in the timeline of a case. I still don’t necessarily know why “adjudication” can happen a few months into a case or a year into a case. I still can’t tell if a child actually needs to be in an adoptive home to Total Physical Response (TPR) or if it is just preferred. I am confused how a goal can be changed to adoption and a child moved to an adoptive home then two weeks later have the goal reversed to reunification. I do not know how a new social worker can be reason enough to delay court for months but court can continue with a supervisor standing in because there is no worker assigned to the case at all. It is frustrating when court cannot continue because the lawyers are not in attendance. It is frustrating when court cannot continue because the parents are not there. It is frustrating when there are no repercussions.
When you don’t know why your child came into care, that is ridiculous. When you realize that your social worker had information in their file or access to answers that would have really helped you in the months and months you spent trying to identify or work through something big, that is disheartening that they never shared that information. When you know they can’t tell you something but you know it is something you feel you need to know, (like health information of the biological parents or siblings that may also affect the child in your home,) you can understand but still feel like you should know. When you leave messages or send emails that don’t get returned from your worker, that can drive you crazy. When you find out the worker that fought for your child and your child no longer is assigned to your case you have to start over, it is hard to muster up that optimism and confidence. When you voice your concerns and it seems to be disregarded, it can leave you feeling isolated and insignificant.
When you do not see the progress being made by parents and there does not seem to be any accountability and chances are followed by more chances and more and more, and the child you love is just being strung along, it makes you wonder if there is some unspoken agenda being kept from you and you can become bitter. When parents do not show up to visits and they don’t call on the child’s birthday or first day of school or they make promises they don’t keep or relapse or get arrested or quit their treatment or quit their programs and the case continues to move forward with reunification, it is hard not to get “mama bear” or “papa bear” feelings and turn against the agency or the workers or system.
When you request respite and there is none to be found and you have to cancel your plans, that may be the straw that breaks your camel’s back. Maybe it was a trip you had planned before the children came and the social workers promised you it would not be a problem but when they exhausted all efforts and still found no one, you were just out of luck. You could not go, you could not get your money back and you were stuck at home with the children you forced yourself not to resent because you know it was not their fault but you catch yourself being snappy or short and it is because you are just so frustrated.
It can be just as hard when you do not have any children placed with you at the time and you are trying to plan for whoever and whatever might be next, whenever that may be. You can’t make plans too far ahead of time because you don’t know who or how many you will have in your family. You go months without a call and you have heard that if you speak up too much they won’t give you another placement and you start thinking that is what happened and then you start wondering if maybe you didn’t do well enough with your last placement to earn another chance. You can get in your head without even knowing it. Then you finally get a call and it is not the kind or age or number of children you were prepared for and now you have to make the decision whether you are going to commit to (maybe years of) whatever that life will be like. No, you won’t meet them ahead of time. No, there is no other information about them at this time. No, you can’t have overnight to think about it. You make your decision and you wait. If you say yes, you might leave work, buy things, rearrange your home and your life and you still may not end up with those kids. You may not even get a call back to let you know. You may have to call the agency to find out when they are arriving and they apologize that they didn’t get a chance to call you back yet but the kids didn’t come into care or were placed with a relative. Or you may say no and worry that you made the wrong decision and spend years wondering whatever happened to those children.
But maybe you say yes and the children come and you fall in love and you do all the doctor appointments and all the dentist and therapy appointments and tutoring and summer camps, and visits and visits and visits and visits and then those children have court and the decision is made for them to go home. The transition begins and things go well and, one day, those babies are waving to you from the windows of the white van with the state seal on the door. They are clutching the unicorn and teddy bears you bought them for Christmas wearing the clothes and shoes and hairbows and baseball hats you bought them and all their belongings are lovingly packed in rainbow sparkle suitcases and Ninja Turtle duffel bags piled into the van with the bikes and scooters and dollhouse and 100% of your heart and they are pulling out of your driveway, the tail lights glow now disappearing as they turn the corner. You walk back inside the house and lay on their beds crying like you’ve never cried before. You have done it. You were their soft place to land when their world fell apart. Now you have to figure out where your soft place is to land because your world just crumbled. Sometimes the best recovery is to start again and wait for the phone to ring. Sometimes it is best to mourn their departure. And sometimes it just gets easier each day, especially when you have built that relationship with the parents and you know that they are okay. Sometimes you just need to go to the store and get a half gallon of ice cream. And when the cashier asks you where your kids are, you may cry, and that’s okay. And when she tells you, “I couldn’t foster, I would get too attached,” you can’t kick her in the shins, that is still not okay.
Fostering is hard. If you are willing to brave the battles that lay along the path of fostering, your community needs you, a child needs you. A child needs you to understand that none of those things are their fault. A child needs you to have grace with social workers and the courts and the birth parents and the whole system. The system is far from perfect but the people are good. They are overworked and stressed and there is a lot of turnover but with enough dialogue, maybe they can find ways to help make things a little better too. That also applies to foster parents. Let’s all find ways to help. Let’s find ways to encourage and support each other. Let’s find ways to show the children that they are wanted and valued and important. Let’s find ways to show foster parents that even though their kids may not behave in the church nursery, or just because their child doesn’t know how to make friends in a healthy way yet, or just because their children are having a meltdown in Food Lion, they are still welcome to be there. They are still supported, they are still valued.
Whether you are wanting to foster or maybe just be that source of respite so a family doesn’t have to cancel their trip, or be emergency care for the child that they can’t find an immediate home for, the community needs you. If all you can do is smile at the mother whose kids are screaming at the grocery store, it doesn’t even matter if they are a foster family or not, show that kindness and compassion. It could be that they have had a hell of a day and your smile is what keeps them going. Be kind to each other and if you feel called to be the soft place for a child to land when their world falls apart, reach out to a fostering agency and they can lead you to the next steps. Remember it won’t be easy, but it will change a child’s life and it can change yours too.