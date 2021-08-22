A soft place to land: The challenges of fostering – worth it in the end

When you request respite and there is none to be found and you have to cancel your plans, that may be the straw that breaks your camel’s back. Maybe it was a trip you had planned before the children came and the social workers promised you it would not be a problem but when they exhausted all efforts and still found no one, you were just out of luck. You could not go, you could not get your money back and you were stuck at home with the children you forced yourself not to resent because you know it was not their fault but you catch yourself being snappy or short and it is because you are just so frustrated.

It can be just as hard when you do not have any children placed with you at the time and you are trying to plan for whoever and whatever might be next, whenever that may be. You can’t make plans too far ahead of time because you don’t know who or how many you will have in your family. You go months without a call and you have heard that if you speak up too much they won’t give you another placement and you start thinking that is what happened and then you start wondering if maybe you didn’t do well enough with your last placement to earn another chance. You can get in your head without even knowing it. Then you finally get a call and it is not the kind or age or number of children you were prepared for and now you have to make the decision whether you are going to commit to (maybe years of) whatever that life will be like. No, you won’t meet them ahead of time. No, there is no other information about them at this time. No, you can’t have overnight to think about it. You make your decision and you wait. If you say yes, you might leave work, buy things, rearrange your home and your life and you still may not end up with those kids. You may not even get a call back to let you know. You may have to call the agency to find out when they are arriving and they apologize that they didn’t get a chance to call you back yet but the kids didn’t come into care or were placed with a relative. Or you may say no and worry that you made the wrong decision and spend years wondering whatever happened to those children.