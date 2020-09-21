Preparing for the future: 320 acres of Cabarrus farmland conserved

“I have felt like it is such a positive experience. My daughter lives on the property side where the beginning and end of the race is hosted. We would sit on her front porch and it just made me feel so proud when people would come over the obstacles and high-five us and tell us how much they enjoyed being out on the countryside,” she said. “For me, sitting up there and listening to that was like being paid.”

Muddy Princess and Bone Frog, both one day events, attract about 3,000-5,000 participants each.

Vicky has participated in Muddy Princess on the property and looks forward to hosting it every year.

“It is really nice to have just women. It’s just fun. It is a way for women to enjoy their outside experience, get muddy and you aren’t competing,” she said. “Women try to lift each other up instead of trying to chase each other.”

Hosting the races also helps with people’s perceptions of farms, Vicky and Tommy said.

“A lot of people still have in their mind Old McDonald,” Vicky said. “I have had so many people look at me when I speak at groups and they ask, ‘You’re a farmer?’”