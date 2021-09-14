American Legion Post 433 Midland observes 20th Anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Members of the Black-Phillips American Legion Post 433, along with law enforcement, firefighters, community leaders, friends and family gathered to memorialize the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

The observance started at 8:40 a.m. with elements of the 208th Army Band, out of Concord, playing the national anthem. After a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., recognizing when the north tower was struck by the first plane, the Cabarrus County Veterans Honor Guard presented honors followed by the playing of taps.

Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw was the guest speaker and spoke about “Response, Resilience and Remembrance” with regard to the events of 9/11. He spoke about the response of the firefighters, police and other first responders as they tried to save lives that day; the resilience of the American people in the days, weeks and months that followed; and lastly, he spoke about remembrance and ensuring that the memories of those lost that day are not forgotten and that the next generation is taught about the heroes of that day.

Cmdr. Chris Edmonds, along with Drew Vogel, presented both the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and the Midland Fire Department with a 9/11 Flag of Heroes, honoring the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.