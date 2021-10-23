Animal-related vehicle crashes decline across N.C.

RALEIGH – The frequency of vehicle crashes involving animals decreased last year across North Carolina, according to figures kept by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The number of such crashes – usually involving deer and often occurring in the twilight hours during the fall – totaled 18,607 last year. That’s an 8.5% decrease from 2019.

Officials with NCDOT’s Traffic Safety Unit, which compiles an “Animal Related Crashes” report each year, attributed the decline partially to an overall drop in highway travel last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. (The PDF report is attached to this email release.)

The decrease also indicates that ongoing safety messages for reducing one’s risks of being involved in a deer collision are having an impact, said Matthew Cowhig, the NCDOT engineer who compiles the report.

“Almost half of these animal-related crashes are occurring between October and December and at night, which is when people should be especially vigilant,” Cowhig said.

About 7% of all vehicle crashes in the state involve animal strikes.