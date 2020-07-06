Today in History (copy)

Today is Tuesday, July 7, the 189th day of 2020. There are 177 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History
On July 7, 1865, four people were hanged in Washington, D.C. for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln: Lewis Powell (aka Lewis Payne), David Herold, George Atzerodt and Mary Surratt, the first woman to be executed by the federal government.
On this date
In 1846, U.S. annexation of California was proclaimed at Monterey after the surrender of a Mexican garrison.
In 1898, the United States annexed Hawaii.
In 1937, the Second Sino-Japanese War erupted into full-scale conflict as Imperial Japanese forces attacked the Marco Polo Bridge in Beijing.
In 1941, U.S. forces took up positions in Iceland, Trinidad and British Guiana to forestall any Nazi invasion, even though the United States had not yet entered the Second World War.
In 1948, six female U.S. Navy reservists became the first women to be sworn in to the regular Navy.
In 1954, Elvis Presley made his radio debut as Memphis, Tennessee, station WHBQ played his first recording for Sun Records, “That’s All Right.”
In 1963, a Navy jet fighter from Willow Grove Naval Air Station in Pennsylvania crashed into a picnic area, killing seven people; the pilot, who ejected, survived.
Today’s Birthdays:
Musician-conductor Doc Severinsen is 93. Rock star Ringo Starr is 80. Actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan is 54. Actress Amy Carlson is 52. Actress Berenice Bejo is 44. Actor Hamish Linklater is 44. Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Michelle Kwan is 40. Rapper Cassidy is 38. Country singer Gabbie Nolen is 38. Actor Ross Malinger is 36. Actor-comedian Luke Null (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 30. Pop musician Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds to Summer) is 26. Country singer Maddie Marlow (Maddie and Tae) is 25.
