 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arrest made in 30-year-old murder case
0 Comments

Arrest made in 30-year-old murder case

  • Updated
  • 0

RALEIGH — A Mississippi man has been arrested for a 1992 murder of a North Carolina woman after an investigation by state and local law enforcement agencies, officials said.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that it was joined by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office in breaking the case.

On the morning of July 7, 1992, the body of Nona Stamey Cobb was found alongside the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 in Surry County.

In April 2021, special agents from the SBI’s Cold Case Investigation Unit and investigators from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office reviewed the physical evidence, which was re-examined to include DNA. While working with a company that specializes in forensic genetic genealogy, agents were able to identify Warren Luther Alexander, 71, as a possible suspect in Cobb’s murder using DNA.

On Tuesday, Alexander was arrested in Diamondhead, Mississippi, the news release said. Alexander is charged with murder and is being held at the Hancock County Jail awaiting extradition to North Carolina, the NCSBI said. The investigation is continuing into whether there are more victims.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

  • Updated

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Want to fish in NC? How to get a license and where to cast your line around Charlotte
Local News

Want to fish in NC? How to get a license and where to cast your line around Charlotte

  • Updated

Fishing is a popular activity for those looking to relax during the warmer months. In North Carolina, most anglers are required to have a license to fish. If you’re caught fishing without one, you could face a hefty fine. Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to fish in the state this year. Who is required to have a fishing license? Anyone in North Carolina over the age of 16 is ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts