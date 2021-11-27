 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Art, guitars destroyed in fire at Jim Avett's house
0 Comments
top story

Art, guitars destroyed in fire at Jim Avett's house

  • Updated
  • 0
Jim Avett

Beth McLaughlin/Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD — No one was hurt in an afternoon house fire in Concord, according to the Allen Fire Department.

Before 1 p.m., units from four departments responded to the house in Central Cabarrus County. The fire was under control by about 1:30 p.m.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

Home owner Jim Avett estimated he had 60 to 65 guitars inside, he said only a few would be salvageable.

“We could’ve lost a lot of other things,” Avett told Channel 9. Avett is the father of Seth and Scott of the Avett Brothers. He is also an accomplished musician.

In a post on his Facebook page, Avett said he had lost probably 90 to 100 paintings as well.

“While we are saddened by this setback it is not a knockout punch,” he wrote. “We have the strength, attitude, faith and abilities to move forward. And we will!”

Avett is a well-known singer, songwriter and artist who has released several albums and toured throughout the Southeast. His sons, Scott and Seth, co-founded the popular Concord-based folk-rock band the Avett Brothers.

The cause of the fire was being investigated by the Cabarrus County Fire Marshal’s Office.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $47,990

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $47,990

Welcome to Heritage Ridge community of new homes in Concord, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully …

Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year
Local News

Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year

  • Updated

 "Personally, the things that get me excited are being able to see that influence. Test scores are great, but they are not what we are here for. I am not going to see a kid in 20 years and say, 'Remember when you had a really good grade on that state test?' It is not going to happen," said Principal of the year Dr. Adam Auerbach.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts