Art, guitars destroyed in fire at Jim Avett's house

CONCORD — No one was hurt in an afternoon house fire in Concord, according to the Allen Fire Department.

Before 1 p.m., units from four departments responded to the house in Central Cabarrus County. The fire was under control by about 1:30 p.m.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

Home owner Jim Avett estimated he had 60 to 65 guitars inside, he said only a few would be salvageable.

“We could’ve lost a lot of other things,” Avett told Channel 9. Avett is the father of Seth and Scott of the Avett Brothers. He is also an accomplished musician.

In a post on his Facebook page, Avett said he had lost probably 90 to 100 paintings as well.

“While we are saddened by this setback it is not a knockout punch,” he wrote. “We have the strength, attitude, faith and abilities to move forward. And we will!”

Avett is a well-known singer, songwriter and artist who has released several albums and toured throughout the Southeast. His sons, Scott and Seth, co-founded the popular Concord-based folk-rock band the Avett Brothers.

The cause of the fire was being investigated by the Cabarrus County Fire Marshal’s Office.