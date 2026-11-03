Nov 3, 2026 Nov 3, 2026 0 Medical and nursing students will be trained to be birth doula volunteers by community doulas and other healthcare professionals. The volunteer doulas will start serving patients in fall 2026. WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE Related to this story Most Popular Concord student turns a routine gas stop into a $2 million Halloween surprise If the gas pump had printed his receipt, Bram Dunehew wouldn't have bought a Powerball ticket. That little malfunction turned into a $2 millio… Cabarrus County reorganizes leadership, names new EMS chief Cabarrus County is restructuring several departments, naming Justin Brines EMS chief and expanding leadership responsibilities in emergency se… Election 2026 Democrats get wins in Cabarrus County, pick up seat in NC Senate, 2 in House According to data from the N.C. State Board of Elections, 53.27%, 87,283 people, cast a ballot in the election. Overnight closures planned on U.S. 29 in Kannapolis Nov. 2-3 Traveling through Kannapolis this week? NCDOT has scheduled two overnight closures on U.S. 29, with southbound and northbound traffic affected… NC to receive more than $500,000 in settlement involving Food Lion's parent company The four-state settlement resolves allegations that Food Lion parent company Ahold Delhaize violated the False Claims Act.