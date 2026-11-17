Nov 17, 2026 55 mins ago 0 1 of 2 Thousands of lights decorate Village Park for the Kannapolis Celebration of Lights. CITY OF KANNAPOLIS A drummer in the Marching Wonders Band performs in the 2024 Kannapolis Christmas Parade. MICHAEL ANDERSON Related to this story Most Popular 12-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Kannapolis house fire A 12-year-old rescued from a burning Kannapolis home has died from injuries sustained in the fire. A second victim remains hospitalized. Grace Church Concord breaks ground on new worship center after three years of growth Three years after its first service in a Kannapolis gym, Grace Church Concord has broken ground on a permanent worship center. Atrium Health Cabarrus marks milestone in $130 million hospital expansion The final steel beam is in place at Atrium Health Cabarrus, marking progress on a three-story expansion designed to meet growing demand for care. Concord's District Exchange to be featured on PBS North Carolina's 'NC Weekend' Downtown Concord will offer a trolley connecting downtown, Southern Strain Brewing and Gibson Mill Market for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28. Two-alarm fire damages Concord home, displaces family A two-alarm fire damaged a Concord home early Saturday, displacing a family. Thirty-six firefighters responded, and no injuries were reported.