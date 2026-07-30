Jul 30, 2026 39 mins ago 0 Related to this story Most Popular NC doctor receives reprimand after telling patient to put hand sanitizer in ear A Concord ear, nose and throat doctor was reprimanded by the North Carolina Medical Board this month after telling a patient to put hand sanit… Cabarrus Schools open house schedule and resources page Families across Cabarrus County will have several opportunities to meet teachers, tour campuses and prepare for the first day of school during… Friday Five: Walmart in the sky comes to Concord Commons Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: Walmart's new drone service coming to Concord; Parks & Rec Month is celebrated at Frank Liske; nonpro… Commissioners approve $400M bond package for November ballot Cabarrus County Commissioners approved placing two general obligation bond questions totaling $400 million on the Nov. 3 ballot. Here are some… Concord seeks artists for traffic signal box art project The city of Concord is accepting submissions from artists for a new public art project that will transform traffic signal boxes into colorful …