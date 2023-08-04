Related to this story
Most Popular
Police: Doctor shot to death by partner in mid-afternoon at park. The two were parents of a toddler son.
Suspect was arrested while trying to flee the scene in Eden in a black Chevy Avalanche.
MAYPORT, Fla. — Petty Officer 1st Class Hunter Childers, a native of Kannapolis, serves aboard one of the country’s most versatile combat ship…
The first phase of the Union Street streetscape project is progressing, though much of the work to this point is underground.
KANNAPOLIS — On July 30, 2003, the news spread that Pillowtex had shuttered operations at textile plants in the United States and Canada, leav…
CONCORD — Municipal and county real estate and personal property tax bills were mailed starting July 24, and officials are reminding property …