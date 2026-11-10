Nov 10, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 St. Michael head coach Philip Rivers in action against St. Paul's in a prep football game Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. MIKE KITTRELL, AL.COM, TNS Related to this story Most Popular Concord student turns a routine gas stop into a $2 million Halloween surprise If the gas pump had printed his receipt, Bram Dunehew wouldn't have bought a Powerball ticket. That little malfunction turned into a $2 millio… Cabarrus County reorganizes leadership, names new EMS chief Cabarrus County is restructuring several departments, naming Justin Brines EMS chief and expanding leadership responsibilities in emergency se… Election 2026 Democrats get wins in Cabarrus County, pick up seat in NC Senate, 2 in House According to data from the N.C. State Board of Elections, 53.27%, 87,283 people, cast a ballot in the election. Dryer fire damages Concord home, displaces residents A fire that started in a clothes dryer damaged a Concord home, displacing residents. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within five minutes. Foxx's reelection fate may come down to nearly 3,000 provisional ballots According to the state Board of Elections, there are a combined 3,004 provisional ballots in the 10-county district, including 1,606 in Guilfo…