COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF '23: Tigers poised to take next step, move beyond heartbreaking YVC title-game loss
MOUNT PLEASANT – It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Mount Pleasant football team is focusing on taking a monumental step forward this season …
For all that Mike Johns has meant to Mount Pleasant High during his 23 years as football coach, the Cabarrus County Board of Education voted M…
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF '23: Spiders coach believes year of seasoning for once-inexperienced team paying dividends
Editor’s note: Today is the fourth installment of “Countdown to Kickoff,” a daily look at each Cabarrus County football team entering the upco…
KANNAPOLIS — Legendary musician George Clinton stopped by G.W. Carver Elementary School on Friday for a visit.
The weather has been hard on trees in the area this summer. Even before this week’s violent storms, heavy wind and lightning has taken down tr…