The annual Harrisburg Fourth of July celebration is set for Monday and Tuesday. The festival is one of the biggest in the region.
CONCORD — The Barber-Scotia College Board of Trustees announced it has unanimously appointed Chris V. Rey, J.D., as the next president of the …
CHARLOTTE — To ensure student-athletes have access to high-quality, nationally recognized orthopedic and sports medicine services, the Univers…
A 40-year-old killed one man in a house before fatally shooting four others on the streets of a Philadelphia neighborhood, then surrendering a…
CONCORD — A Concord mother says she is still waiting for justice a year after her son died from fentanyl exposure.