May 26, 2026 29 mins ago 0 1 of 5 Two PLC graduates proudly display their diplomas. CABARRUS COUNTY SCHOOLS PHOTOS Some of the members of the first graduating class of the Cabarrus Health Sciences Institute pose for a picture. The Performance Learning Center Class of 2026 takes a picture before the ceremony. One of the graduates admires her diploma. Time for a selfie with fellow graduates. Related to this story Most Popular Friday Five: New McDonald's, deli, changes at Concord Mills and more Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: Kannapolis Girls Who Walk event, litter pickup and Elk scholarship, JD Sports at Concord Mills, and more. Daniel Suarez wins emotional, rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 CONCORD — At the drivers’ meeting before Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Elton… Arrest made in Sundrop murders case - suspect in Washington state A 43-year-old man was arrested in Port Angeles, Washington for the Sundrop murders in Concord. NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dies at 41 after severe illness Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion considered one of the best drivers of all time, died Thursday after a bout with a severe ill… Atrium Health to open new emergency department in Speedway area Atrium Health celebrated on Monday the newest emergency department by holding a ribbon-cutting event with teammates, local leaders and the community.