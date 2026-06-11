Kevin White: 49ers fans 'Charlotte Stock Is Rising' Kevin White Charlotte 49ers Director of Athletics Jun 11, 2026 Jun 11, 2026 Updated Jun 12, 2026 0 June 9 marked Athletic Director Kevin White's 100th day on the job for the Charlotte 49ers. Charlotte 49ers Editor's Note This is a letter from Athletic Director Kevin White to Charlotte 49ers fans, students, staff and supporters after his first 100 days on the job. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin White Charlotte 49ers Director of Athletics Dear Niner Nation,kAmuC@> 52J @?6[ x 92G6 76=E D@>6E9:?8 DA64:2= 23@FE r92C=@EE6 pE9=6E:4D] %96C6 :D 2 A@H6C7F= DA:C:E 96C6 — 2 36=:67[ 2 AC:56[ 2?5 2 56E6C>:?2E:@? E92E CF?D 566A 24C@DD E9:D F?:G6CD:EJ 2?5 E9C@F89@FE @FC 4@>>F?:EJ]k^AmkAmx? 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Senate panel holds first meeting on tax reform Trump bans three news media outlets from White House Athletic Director Kevin White greets the 49ers' lacrosse team. He has been busy meeting athletes, supporters and staff, while launching several fundraising efforts. Charlotte 49ers kAm$:?46 36:?8 :?EC@5F465 2D E96 s:C64E@C @7 pE9=6E:4D 2E r92C=@EE6[ x 92G6 D66? @FC DEF56?E\2E9=6E6D[ 4@2496D[ 2?5 AC@8C2>D A6C7@C> 2E 2? 6IEC6>6=J 9:89 =6G6= :? 4@>A6E:E:@?[ :? E96 4=2DDC@@>[ 2?5 :? E96 4@>>F?:EJ] %96 >6?’D 8@=7 E62> 42AEFC65 E96 a_ae p>6C:42? r@?76C6?46 r92>A:@?D9:A[ H9:=6 H@>6?’D 8@=7 2?5 @FE5@@C EC24< 2?5 7:6=5 4@>3:?65 7@C E9C66 :?5:G:5F2= 4@?76C6?46 492>A:@?D] x? 255:E:@?[ 7:G6 }:?6CD 62C?65 >2;@C 4@?76C6?46 :?5:G:5F2= 2H2C5D[ 2?5 bb DEF56?E\2E9=6E6D C646:G65 2==\4@?76C6?46 244@=256D]k^Am kAm%96 DAC:?8 D6>6DE6C 2=D@ D2H @FC DEF56?E\2E9=6E6D 56=:G6C 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 A6C7@C>2?46 :? 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C@@E65 :? 4@>A6E:E:G6 6I46==6?46[ 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 DEF56?E\2E9=6E6 6IA6C:6?46[ 2?5 2 F?:7:65 3C2?5 E92E C67=64ED E96 6?6C8J[ 2>3:E:@?[ 2?5 C6D:=:6?46 @7 @FC :?DE:EFE:@?] (6 2C6 3F:=5:?8 D@>6E9:?8 E92E 42? :?DA:C6 @FC 42>AFD[ 6?6C8:K6 @FC 4:EJ[ 2?5 >2<6 6G6CJ@?6 4@??64E65 E@ r92C=@EE6 pE9=6E:4D AC@F5]k^Am Expansion of Jerry Richardson Stadium. The expansion began before AD Kevin White arrived. Charlotte 49ers kAm~FC >@>6?EF> :D C62=] ~FC A@E6?E:2= :D 6?@C>@FD] p?5 x 2> >@C6 4@?G:?465 E92? 6G6C E92E @FC 36DE 52JD 2C6 C:89E :? 7C@?E @7 FD] }@H :D E96 E:>6 E@ 36=:6G6 3:886C[ AFD9 92C56C[ 24E >@C6 564:D:G6=J[ 2?5 >@G6 7@CH2C5 E@86E96C] %96 7FEFC6 @7 r92C=@EE6 pE9=6E:4D :D 3C:89E[ 2?5 E@86E96C H:E9 2== @7 }:?6C }2E:@?[ H6 2C6 ;FDE 86EE:?8 DE2CE65]k^Am Charlotte 49ers Athletic Director Kevin White Charlotte 49ers 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular In a reversal, NC Health Plan moves some Atrium hospitals to mid-tier for 2027 The decision comes after pushback from an earlier announcement that designated the facilities as “non-preferred.” Three Rivers Land Trust protects 84 acres along the Rocky River in Cabarrus County Now, 84 acres along the river, containing almost a mile of shoreline, are permanently conserved in Cabarrus County. ‘You won the jackpot!’ Concord woman shocked when store clerk reveals her big win A North Carolina woman said she was shocked when a gas station clerk revealed her big lottery win on a $5 ticket, NC lottery officials said Friday. Cabarrus facility among hospital beds across NC delayed by industry appeals This story examines the scope of the problem and its implications for North Carolina in the near future. A list of best-rated nursing homes in the Charlotte area, federal ratings show A Concord facility is on the list.