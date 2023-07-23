Related to this story
Most Popular
Doing their part to help alleviate the homelessness crisis that impacts communities across the county, Cooperative Christian Ministry announce…
Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Cabarrus Bo…
CONCORD — Tim Furr, a long-serving member of the Cabarrus County Board of Education, has informed the board members of his resignation, effect…
Traffic, history, business, elections and the great outdoors are featured in today’s Friday Five.