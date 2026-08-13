Cabarrus Social Services offering 'Powerful Tools’ for family caregivers From staff reports Aug 13, 2026 Aug 13, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Powerful Tools for Caregivers begins Aug. 26. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD — Cabarrus County Department of Social Services (DSS) is hosting a free virtual series for family caregivers beginning Aug. 26.kAmr2C68:G:?8 42? :?4=F56 CF??:?8 6CC2?5D[ D9@AA:?8[ AC6A2C:?8 >62=D[ AC@G:5:?8 EC2?DA@CE2E:@?[ >2?28:?8 A6CD@?2= 7:?2?46D[ 2DD:DE:?8 H:E9 A6CD@?2= 9J8:6?6 2?5 >@C6]k^AmkAm%96 4@FCD6 :D 56D:8?65 7@C F?A2:5 42C68:G6CD @7 =@G65 @?6D] xE :D ?@E 2 AC@76DD:@?2= EC2:?:?8 4@FCD6 2?5 5@6D ?@E @776C 4@?E:?F:?8 65F42E:@? 4C65:ED]k^Am The course is designed for unpaid caregivers of loved ones. Cabarrus County k9am%96 36?67:EDk^9am kAm{65 3J EH@ 6IA6C:6?465 p5F=E 2?5 p8:?8 $6CG:46D D@4:2= H@C<6CD H9@ 2C6 2=D@ 6IA6C:6?465 42C68:G6CD[ E96 !@H6C7F= %@@=D 7@C r2C68:G6CD D6C:6D 96=AD 72>:=J 42C68:G6CDik^Am People are also reading… BREAKING - Bridge to open in Concord Cabarrus schools hit with 2nd lawsuit over transgender students in bathrooms Concord just gained a new neighborhood coffee shop. Meet the 18-year-old owner. Sun Drop Murders Suspect Extradited to Cabarrus County, Charged and Being Held Without Bond A deadly plant might be growing near your NC home. How to get rid of it Northwest Cabarrus brings high-powered offense, stout D into 2026 season NC kills incentives deal for Ball project at The Grounds in Concord Three ribbon-cuttings leads to opening day for Cabarrus Schools Accused Sun Drop killer extradited back to Concord, charged with murder West Nile found in Cabarrus, precautions urged Mary Frances Wall Center at Beverly Hill officially opens Spiders look to reload after solid season in the SPC New Opportunity School building opens with ribbon-cutting Friday Five: Fun, shopping, food and adventures in rental cars Cabarrus Board of Elections combines two precincts, set early voting dates, sites kAm• #65F46 DEC6DDk^AmkAm• x>AC@G6 D6=7\4@?7:56?46k^AmkAm• r@>>F?:42E6 766=:?8D >@C6 67764E:G6=Jk^AmkAm• q2=2?46 E96:C =:G6Dk^Am kAm• x?4C62D6 E96:C 23:=:EJ E@ >2<6 5:77:4F=E 564:D:@?Dk^AmkAm• {@42E6 96=A7F= C6D@FC46Dk^Am kAm“x H2D 23@FE 2E >J H:E’D 6?5[” @?6 C646?E A2CE:4:A2?E D92C65] “%96 4@>>F?:42E:@? E@@=D H:== W96=A 4C62E6X 2 36EE6C 2E>@DA96C6 2?5 4@?EC:3FE6 E@ :>AC@G65 2EE:EF56D 7@C 3@E9 @7 FD] xE H:== ?6G6C 36 62DJ[ 3FE :E :D 62D:6C E92? :E H2D]Qk^Am k9am%96 H@C<D9@Ak^9am kAm%96 D:I\H66< G:CEF2= H@C<D9@A 368:?D pF8] ae[ H:E9 D6DD:@?D 96=5 6G6CJ (65?6D52J 7C@> a\c A]>] #68:DEC2?ED H:== C646:G6 “%96 r2C68:G6C w6=A3@@<” 2?5 @E96C DFAA@CE:?8 >2E6C:2=D 367@C6 E96 4@FCD6 368:?D]k^AmkAm%@ C68:DE6C[ 42== f_c\ha_\`c__ 2?5 D6=64E @AE:@? f]k^AmkAm!2CE:4:A2?ED >FDE 92G6 2 4@>AFE6C H:E9 :?E6C?6E 2446DD 2?5 2 H6342>]k^AmkAm#6DA:E6 >2J 36 2G2:=23=6 E@ 2DD:DE H:E9 E96 42C6 @7 =@G65 @?6D 5FC:?8 4=2DD6D] x7 ?66565[ 42== s$$ u2>:=J r2C68:G6C $FAA@CE $A64:2=:DE s@??2 (2C?6C 2E f_c\ha_\`gga]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular BREAKING - Bridge to open in Concord CONCORD – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will shift traffic to a new bridge deck on U.S. 29 North in Concord this weekend as… Cabarrus schools hit with 2nd lawsuit over transgender students in bathrooms Cabarrus County Schools is facing yet another lawsuit over its handling of transgender students and school bathrooms. The latest federal compl… Concord just gained a new neighborhood coffee shop. Meet the 18-year-old owner. A new coffee shop is now open in Concord. Selah Coffee House debuted on Aug. 8, in the city’s Jackson Park community, according to social media posts. Sun Drop Murders Suspect Extradited to Cabarrus County, Charged and Being Held Without Bond CONCORD – The suspect wanted in connection with the 2008 murder of Donna Barnhardt and Darrell Noles, commonly known as the Sun Drop Murders,… A deadly plant might be growing near your NC home. How to get rid of it The weed has been found in 29 counties, mostly in the Piedmont area of North Carolina.