In the U.S. News and World Report’s 2023 rankings of the best hospitals, released earlier this month, Atrium Health Cabarrus achieved high marks both regionally and statewide.

It was ranked as the No.3 hospital in the Charlotte metropolitan area and the No. 12 hospital across North Carolina.

This is especially impressive given there are 27 hospitals in the region, according to the report, and 136 throughout the state.

Atrium Cabarrus, which has more than 4,300 employees, making it the largest employer in Cabarrus County, has consistently ranked among the top five, often in the top three, of best hospitals in the Charlotte area over the years, said Asha Rodriguez, Atrium Health Cabarrus vice president and facility executive for Cabarrus.

The only hospitals ranked higher in the area were Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center—both much larger facilities.

“What we want people in Cabarrus County to understand is they have a best-in-class institution right here in their back yard,” Rodriguez told the Independent Tribune, noting the hospital “takes a lot of volume across the Greater Charlotte region and provides a lot of support to some of our smaller facilities who don’t have some of the complex services we provide.”

U.S. News found Atrium Cabarrus to be rated as highly performing in nine adult procedures and conditions including colon cancer surgery, maternity care and heart attack and heart failure.

The hospital, which is the third largest Atrium facility in the state, has the fifth-largest oncology program in North Carolina.

“We’re definitely punching above our weight class,” Rodriguez told the Independent Tribune.

Once thought of as a small community hospital, Atrium’s growth—it opened its heart and cardiovascular tower in 2019--has mirrored the explosive growth in the county in recent years.

The hospital has 457 licensed beds, but has a waiver from the state to add another 10 percent and will expand to 500 beds within a few years.

Rodriguez referred to Atrium Cabarrus as a “beacon for people who are in need across the entire footprint,” and noted it is a great alternative for people who do not want to go to Charlotte for high-quality medical care.

The hospital also has a rich history, having celebrated its 85th anniversary last year.

“Concord having this hospital for the past 85 years is pretty incredible because it’s a really large, highly competent hospital with really good physicians,” said Chief Medical Officer Dan Hagler said.

As the hospital has expanded, it has worked to hire employees from the county. This includes students enrolled in the Cabarrus Health Sciences Institute, an early college high school that began last year in partnership with Cabarrus County Schools and Cabarrus College of Health Sciences.

The number of early college students working at the hospital will double this year to 120, Rodriguez said.

Summer interns from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have also spent time at the hospital.

“Pipeline building is hard,” Rodriguez said. “We’re not going to be able to just find talent, we’re going to have to grow our own. I think Cabarrus County is a great place for us to inspire young people.”