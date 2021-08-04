Back to school festival

The Concord Logan Optimist Club will be sponsoring a Back-to-School Fall Festival to be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Caldwell Park in Concord.

The Festival is in conjunction with the Samaritan’s Feet Shoe give-away. There will be school supply given-away and free baby diapers and wipes to be given away.

Come out and enjoy the event. Spend the day out with your friends and family for food, fun and fellowship.

If you are interested in being a vendor at the event please contact Wilma Means @ 704-777-1920 or Teresa Hillie at thillie3@yahoo.com for additional information.