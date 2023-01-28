Very sweet Germam Shepard mix male puppy. Contact Danielle at 516 993 0610. View on PetFinder
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
Pancake Day and the Souper Bowl are coming soon, so are new restaurants and a special event in Mount Pleasant.
KANNAPOLIS — An 18-year-old was found dead at a parking lot on Pacific Court.
They are the elite.
Bojangles is getting into the alcohol business — but not at its restaurants.
Five wrestlers from schools in Cabarrus County walked away with individual South Piedmont 3A championships last week when the conference meet …
A 4-year-old Mount Airy child who died earlier this month was swaddled with a sheet, deprived of food and subjected to exorcism during nearly two years he was with his adoptive parents, a court record alleges.
One of the oldest living matriarchs from the Logan Community in Concord celebrated a milestone year. Mrs. Viola Chesney Barrett celebrated 95 …
CONCORD – High on the Cox Mill boys basketball team’s priorities Tuesday against West Cabarrus was not only winning the game but the two thing…
Fireball Cinnamon has been sued over “purposefully misleading packaging,” according to reports.
