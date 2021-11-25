Barrie gets triple-double as Vikings top Wonders

But back to that first quarter, when the Vikings were making “millions” of mistakes, the teams were practically even. Central Cabarrus forced a fast-paced tempo with a full court defense, and the Vikings found plenty of scoring chances against A.L. Brown’s 1-2-2 zone defense, but they were not translating in to points.

Some of those chances came in the form of free throw attempts, another aspect of excessive first-quarter mistakes. Central Cabarrus often attacked the basket, resulting in a lot of Wonders fouls, but the Vikings missed more free throw chances than they made in the first period, namely Barrie.

The senior guard was held scoreless from the field in the first quarter. However, she had four two-shot foul opportunities, of which she made just three of eight chances, and also failed on the front end of a one-and-one. As a team, Central Cabarrus was five of 11 from the charity stripe in the first period.

The best player on the court for the game’s first eight minutes was A.L. Brown guard Sadie Faulkner. Six of her 10 points in the first quarter came on 3-pointers as the Wonders took a 14-13 lead to the second period.

Combined, the teams shot nine of 31 from the field and committed 13 turnovers in a sloppy first quarter.