You can always spend some time on https://independenttribune.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but, did you know we have a variety of games available for you to play? Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section! Available 24/7 at https://independenttribune.com/games you can enjoy the classics including crosswords, Battleships, Sudoku and word search or branch out to something new like Hashi. What are you waiting for? Get playing now! (https://independenttribune.com/games)
Beat boredom -- interact with our Games section!
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cabarrus Creamery is open again. Yea! I know many of you are as happy about that as I am. They’re having limited hours and working back i…
- Updated
The Concord Museum got to work during the pandemic, even with its doors closed, to find a way to commemorate the changes to Downtown Concord over the centuries.
CONCORD – In its first home game of the 2021 season, the Cox Mill baseball team defeated Jay M. Robinson, 9-2, at home Thursday.
- Updated
Hickory Ridge's Bryson Battle and Northwest Cabarrus's Cameron Meyer are two of six finalists for Best Actor in the 2021 Blumey Awards.
HARRISBURG – On Friday, South Caldwell’s softball team defeated top-seeded Hickory Ridge, 16-0, in five innings in the Class 4A state quarterf…
- Updated
“This is what we signed up for,” Atrium Health Cabarrus Nurse Renay Jones said describing the pandemic. In 2021 Nurses Week is now Nurses Month put on by the American Nurses Association and the world Health Organization, giving thanks to healthcare workers for their dedication in the pandemic.
- Updated
The theatre has been closed since Feb. 11 to complete three separate projects including the restoration of the historic marquee.
CONCORD – Cox Mill played its best soccer Friday when it was cornered Friday night.
- Updated
An alligator was caught by North Carolina Wildlife and Cabarrus County Animal Control after it was seen near Shiloh United Methodist Church.
- Updated
“It’s 13 years worth of work for these kids and so I think that taking the opportunity to celebrate them and all their individual paths is what we have to do. And so I’m glad that they took the opportunity this morning. I’m glad to see so many parents and as I’m looking at all of them now, they’re smiling, they’re happy, this is what life’s supposed to be.”