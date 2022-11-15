Big Brothers, Big Sisters benefit from Quarry Crusher Run Saturday

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cabarrus County inviteS you to this year's Quarry Crusher Run, in partnership with Vulcan Materials Company, on Saturday Nov. 19, at 8 a.m.

This event will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Carolinas in helping children facing adversity realize their potential and build their futures.

Do you think you have what it takes to run down massive declines into the earth and straight back up to the top? If you think you can challenge yourself to complete this feat, this is the race for you.

This once-in-a-lifetime look inside a magnificent landscape that is prohibited to the general public will leave a lasting memory in addition to the aching of your muscles and bones. Unlike any other races, the Quarry Crusher Run allows private access into an exclusive landscape that will amaze each and every runner.

Vulcan Materials Company is the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates—primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel—and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. Our coast-to-coast footprint and strategic distribution network align with and serve the nation’s growth centers.

The link for registration is https://raceroster.com/events/2022/62356/quarry-crusher-run-concord