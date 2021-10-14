Blackfeet Tribal Chief dies of cancer at 92

Old Person told the Great Falls Tribune that he was invited to have high tea with the shah.

“So I put on my costume and went,” Old Person said in a 2008 interview. “He asked me to give a small talk so I stood up and asked the shah to join me. He stood up beside me and I started to speak, but I could see people smiling and I began to get worried so I cut my speech short.”

Old Person did not know that Irian diplomatic protocol dictated that the Iranian monarch never be made to stand at another’s prompting.

“He responded very graciously,” said Old Person, who said he later asked the interpreter if he had done anything wrong.

“No,” Old Person said the interpreter replied, “but you did do something that has never been done in the previous 2,500 years when you asked the shah to stand up.”

Old Person worked to preserve the tribal language and traditions and fought to block oil and gas development in the Badger-Two Medicine area, south of the Blackfeet Reservation and sacred to the tribe.